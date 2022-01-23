Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Hold

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. JOYY has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.81.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

