Zacks Investment Research Lowers Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

GAU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.83.

Shares of GAU opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold in the third quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 159.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,813 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

