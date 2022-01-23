Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Shares of GLAD opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $367.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 115.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 54,833 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at $549,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

