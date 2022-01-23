Zacks Investment Research Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.25.

KKR stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.71. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,834,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 89,928 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

