Zacks Investment Research Lowers ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

SSTI has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded ShotSpotter from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $298.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.64, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.28.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

