Zacks Investment Research Lowers Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SCMWY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Swisscom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.15.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

