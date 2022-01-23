Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $160.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is benefiting from strong momentum across Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services. Further, solid demand for silicon in several applications across various markets remains a tailwind. Growing usage of OLED technology in smartphones, televisions and computers, remained positive. Increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets, is a major positive. Also, strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, market uncertainties due to the ongoing pandemic continue to persist. Further, mounting expenses are concerns. Rising competition poses risk to the company’s market position.”

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.