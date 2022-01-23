Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poshmark Inc. is a social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home and more. Poshmark Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

POSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners downgraded Poshmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Poshmark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $79.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,820 shares of company stock worth $4,979,759 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

