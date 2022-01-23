Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $21.22

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.22, but opened at $19.95. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZEAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $872.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 82.62% and a negative net margin of 371.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

