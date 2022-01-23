Zealium 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $13,155.02 and $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009222 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003409 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.66 or 0.00539410 BTC.

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

