Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $124.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.45.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.29 and a 200 day moving average of $140.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

