Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,158,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,522 shares of company stock worth $8,882,322. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $200.33 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.18. The company has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

