Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $17,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 32.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 39.7% in the third quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.17, for a total value of $537,597.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,975 shares of company stock valued at $28,427,654. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $147.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.22. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.11 and a 12-month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.