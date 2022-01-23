ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $22,664,964.72 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $22,664,964.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 202,326 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $10,142,602.38.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 17,479 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,060,450.93.

On Thursday, December 30th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 172,553 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $11,284,966.20.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 313,468 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $20,497,672.52.

On Monday, December 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 490,954 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $30,036,565.72.

ZI stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

