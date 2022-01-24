-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

BIOL stock remained flat at $$0.34 during trading on Monday. 212,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,283. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.43. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

In related news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 529,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

