$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.88. 340,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,426. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $164.25 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.77.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 80.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Iteris by 424.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

