$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Vonage reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Vonage stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Vonage has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.81, a P/E/G ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vonage by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 128,028 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,672,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after buying an additional 24,554 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vonage by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 59,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

