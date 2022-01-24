-$0.07 EPS Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Savara.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Savara stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 340,937 shares of company stock worth $370,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Savara by 8.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 757,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Savara by 15.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 501,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the period. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 15.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 945,536 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,065,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 113,074 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.