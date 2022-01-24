$0.09 EPS Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Snap also reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. dropped their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,340 shares of company stock worth $12,270,432.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Snap by 38.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Snap by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $8,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Snap by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $31.80. 46,583,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,391,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.07.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.