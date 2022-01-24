$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director William C. Martin sold 519,145 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $3,654,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $4,704,073.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,176,734 shares of company stock worth $8,451,358. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 139,538 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 967,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 283,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 159,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 395,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $168.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

