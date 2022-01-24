-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toast.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOST. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.22.

Toast stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 69,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,532. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $24,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toast (TOST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.