$0.22 EPS Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. Clarivate also reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CLVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,608. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,346,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $476,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

