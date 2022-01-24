-$0.23 EPS Expected for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTV stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,841,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

