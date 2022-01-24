$0.24 EPS Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 400.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,193. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $626.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.69. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.