$0.30 EPS Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.33. Chuy’s reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.07. 9,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $496.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.01. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Chuy’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Chuy’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chuy’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.