-$0.37 EPS Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.25). International Seaways posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $10,249,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 40.8% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 87,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 591,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 136,456 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42,708 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSW stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 801,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.55%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

