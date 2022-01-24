-$0.38 EPS Expected for Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Procept BioRobotics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Procept BioRobotics.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

PRCT traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,924. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Procept BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

