-$0.42 EPS Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). Novan posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Novan by 14.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novan by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVN stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $2.95. 387,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,815. Novan has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

