$0.45 EPS Expected for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Arconic reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.17. 1,018,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. Arconic has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arconic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 57,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

