$0.45 EPS Expected for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.42. Arconic posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.17. 1,018,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,765. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.66. Arconic has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

