$0.45 EPS Expected for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.42. Arconic posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arconic.
Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.17. 1,018,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,765. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.66. Arconic has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arconic
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.