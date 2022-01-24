$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.71. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

ENPH opened at $126.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.32 and its 200-day moving average is $186.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 109.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

