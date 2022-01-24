-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to report earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Humanigen posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of ($4.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($3.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 8,202.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HGEN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Think Investments LP boosted its stake in Humanigen by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after buying an additional 238,192 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humanigen by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Humanigen by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 131,426 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Humanigen by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGEN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,460. The stock has a market cap of $141.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

