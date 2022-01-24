$0.88 EPS Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.