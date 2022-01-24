$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. Regency Centers reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after buying an additional 5,281,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,995,000 after buying an additional 319,379 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,021,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,112,000 after buying an additional 98,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,338,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

