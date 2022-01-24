100,000 Shares in Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,397,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the third quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the third quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of HPLTU opened at $9.89 on Monday. Home Plate Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

