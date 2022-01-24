112,500 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Berry Street Capital Management LLP

Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,413,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $197,705,000 after buying an additional 1,485,298 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,272,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,410 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 597,786 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 39,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360,913 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $105,769,000 after buying an additional 1,480,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

