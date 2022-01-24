$116.51 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce $116.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.30 million and the lowest is $115.86 million. Freshpet reported sales of $84.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $426.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.48 million to $428.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $555.09 million, with estimates ranging from $533.90 million to $567.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.36.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Freshpet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after acquiring an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 1,369.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,848,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Freshpet by 309.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $86.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.05 and a beta of 0.63. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.83.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.