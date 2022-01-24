116,253 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 116,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,188,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after buying an additional 187,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,393,000 after buying an additional 1,104,402 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,814,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,816,000 after buying an additional 54,919 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,487,000 after buying an additional 2,501,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,917,000 after buying an additional 235,006 shares during the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $45.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

