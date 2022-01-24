$13.25 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will post $13.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Latch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full year sales of $40.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.90 million to $40.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $150.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.90 million to $156.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LTCH shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Latch during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.06. 1,638,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,998. Latch has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

