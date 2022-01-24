14,073 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.86 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $106.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.