$146.05 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce $146.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.50 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $113.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $529.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.60 million to $530.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $652.07 million, with estimates ranging from $628.50 million to $675.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

RPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1,725.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Rapid7 by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,086. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.71 and its 200-day moving average is $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

