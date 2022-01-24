17,365 Shares in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter worth about $108,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 262.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 31.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after buying an additional 1,850,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 357.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 833,932 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReneSola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

SOL opened at $5.56 on Monday. ReneSola Ltd has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $35.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.80 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 2.37.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

