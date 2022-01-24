$193.33 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post $193.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.50 million and the highest is $195.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $185.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $794.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $788.40 million to $805.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $842.40 million, with estimates ranging from $818.50 million to $860.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PPBI traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 610,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,835. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

