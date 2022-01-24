$20.00 Million in Sales Expected for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to post sales of $20.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year sales of $70.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.90 million to $70.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

VLN traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $5.91. 44,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

