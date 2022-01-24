22,455 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 25.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,973 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after acquiring an additional 79,815 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

