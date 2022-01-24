2,368 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,692. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPMC opened at $68.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

