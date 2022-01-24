24,075 Shares in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cardiovascular Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSII. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.17. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $732.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

