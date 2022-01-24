24,730 Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Bought by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,736 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at about $39,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Constellium by 10.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,506,000 after buying an additional 1,872,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,352.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 56.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after buying an additional 1,136,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Constellium stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.29. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

