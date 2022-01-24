$27.05 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report $27.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.52 million and the highest is $27.60 million. Conifer reported sales of $30.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $115.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $116.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $117.92 million, with estimates ranging from $117.08 million to $118.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

CNFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNFR remained flat at $$2.43 during trading hours on Friday. 10,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.82.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

