30,354 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by SRB Corp

SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,597 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.49. The stock had a trading volume of 276,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,634,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $256.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

